

(Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports)

T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

February 7, 1986

Record

13-3 (UFC: 9-3)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

NCAA D1 wrestler

Brown belt in Bang Muay Thai

Championships Held

UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014-16 (three title defenses)

Strengths

– great MMA wrestler

– knockout power

– very aggressive

– extremely quick on his feet

– fantastic footwork

– throws strikes from odd angles

– very active striker – lands lots of strikes

– fairly accurate striker too

– mixes up strikes well – punches, kicks, head shots, body shots, etc.

– ninth best strike differential in UFC history

– solid striking defense

– also good at submissions – good rear naked choke

– very good ground and pound

– good at passing guard

– active on the ground looking for submissions

– has only been taken down inside the Octagon by Dominick Cruz

– great cardio – very active near end of fights

Weaknesses

– extremely short reach

– hasn’t fought too many top fighters yet

– can be knocked out

– not very accurate on his takedowns (%)

– can let emotions/anger get the best of him

Synopsis

T.J. Dillashaw’s got his belt snatched by the master of his style – Dominick Cruz.