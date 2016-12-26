Quantcast
T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report
Posted by on December 26, 2016

t.j. dillashaw scouting report
(Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports)

 

T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
February 7, 1986

Record

13-3 (UFC: 9-3)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

NCAA D1 wrestler
Brown belt in Bang Muay Thai

Championships Held

UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014-16 (three title defenses)

 

Strengths

– great MMA wrestler
– knockout power
– very aggressive
– extremely quick on his feet
– fantastic footwork
– throws strikes from odd angles
– very active striker – lands lots of strikes
– fairly accurate striker too
– mixes up strikes well – punches, kicks, head shots, body shots, etc.
– ninth best strike differential in UFC history
– solid striking defense
– also good at submissions – good rear naked choke
– very good ground and pound
– good at passing guard
– active on the ground looking for submissions
– has only been taken down inside the Octagon by Dominick Cruz
– great cardio – very active near end of fights

 

Weaknesses

– extremely short reach
– hasn’t fought too many top fighters yet
– can be knocked out
– not very accurate on his takedowns (%)
– can let emotions/anger get the best of him

 

Synopsis

T.J. Dillashaw’s got his belt snatched by the master of his style – Dominick Cruz.

 

 

Comments

