Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Apr 28, 2017
Posted by on April 28, 2017

pound for pound rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

Pound for Pound Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 31 (out of 40) points

055_Robbie_Lawler_vs_Rory_MacDonald.0.0

          Record: 18-4
          Last Five Fights: 3-2
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: vs Paul Daley – Bellator 179 – May 19th

Rory Mac is healed up and ready to rock.

 

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points
            Record: 17-3, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Bader)
            Next Fight: vs #3 Ryan Bader – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.

 

3) (NR) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 24 points
               Record: 22-5
               Last Five Fights: 4-1
               Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Davis)
               Next Fight: vs #2 Phil Davis – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th

A shot at gold is first up for Bader after leaving the UFC.
4) (3) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 22 points
            Record: 16-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
            Next Fight: vs Brent Pimus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.

 

5) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points
            Record: 15-0, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Agilan Thani – ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes – May 26th

With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

 

6) (tied) (4) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 17 points
                        Record: 14-0
                        Last Five Fights: 5-0
                        Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                        Next Fight: TBA

Gaethje isn’t long for this list – apparently he’s UFC bound.

 

6) (tied) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 17 points
                       Record: 18-0
                       Last Five Fights: 5-0
                       Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                       Next Fight: vs Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva – Fight Nights Global – Jun 2nd

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

                     

8) (tied) (7) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 9 points
                       Record: 33-4-2
                       Last Five Fights: 5-0
                       Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                       Next Fight: vs Borys Mankowski – KSW 39 – May 27th

The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 14 fights.

 

8) (tied) (NR) Lorenz Larkin – Bellator – 9 points
                           Record: 18-5, 1 NC
                           Last Five Fights: 4-1
                           Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                           Next Fight: vs Douglas Lima – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

Yet another UFC castoff going for gold in his first foray outside the octagon.

10) (9) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 7 points
UNCASVILLE, CT - APRIL 22: Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov walks to the cage for his bout against Benson Henderson (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov walks to the cage for his bout against Benson Henderson (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)


                         Record: 24-7
                         Last Five Fights: 3-2
                         Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)
                         Next Fight: TBA

Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far.  Not what he hoped for, for sure.

 

 

Dropped off: (8) Marlon Moraes (signed by UFC), (9) Douglas Lima, (9) Kyoji Horiguchi

Bubbling under: Patricio Freire, Alexander Shlemenko, Kyoji Horiguchi, Fedor Emelianenko, Douglas Lima, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Andre Harrison

 