The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto's rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Pound for Pound Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 31 (out of 40) points
Record: 18-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Paul Daley – Bellator 179 – May 19th
Rory Mac is healed up and ready to rock.
2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points
Record: 17-3, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Bader)
Next Fight: vs #3 Ryan Bader – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th
Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.
3) (NR) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 24 points
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs #2 Phil Davis – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th
Record: 16-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
Next Fight: vs Brent Pimus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th
After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.
5) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points
Record: 15-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Agilan Thani – ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes – May 26th
With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.
6) (tied) (4) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 17 points
Record: 14-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Gaethje isn’t long for this list – apparently he’s UFC bound.
6) (tied) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 17 points
Record: 18-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva – Fight Nights Global – Jun 2nd
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
Record: 33-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Borys Mankowski – KSW 39 – May 27th
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 14 fights.
Record: 18-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Douglas Lima – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th
Yet another UFC castoff going for gold in his first foray outside the octagon.
Record: 24-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)
Next Fight: TBA
Dropped off: (8) Marlon Moraes (signed by UFC), (9) Douglas Lima, (9) Kyoji Horiguchi
Bubbling under: Patricio Freire, Alexander Shlemenko, Kyoji Horiguchi, Fedor Emelianenko, Douglas Lima, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Andre Harrison