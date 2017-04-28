The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 31 (out of 40) points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Paul Daley – Bellator 179 – May 19th

Rory Mac is healed up and ready to rock.

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points

Record: 17-3, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Bader)

Next Fight: vs #3 Ryan Bader – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC. 3) (NR) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 24 points

Record: 22-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs #2 Phil Davis – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th A shot at gold is first up for Bader after leaving the UFC.

4) (3) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 22 points

Record: 16-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: vs Brent Pimus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated. 5) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points

Record: 15-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Agilan Thani – ONE Championship: Dynasty of Heroes – May 26th With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

6) (tied) (4) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 17 points

Record: 14-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Gaethje isn’t long for this list – apparently he’s UFC bound.

6) (tied) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 17 points

Record: 18-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva – Fight Nights Global – Jun 2nd

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

8) (tied) (7) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 9 points

Record: 33-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Borys Mankowski – KSW 39 – May 27th The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 14 fights. 8) (tied) (NR) Lorenz Larkin – Bellator – 9 points

Record: 18-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Douglas Lima – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th Yet another UFC castoff going for gold in his first foray outside the octagon.

10) (9) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 7 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)

Next Fight: TBA Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far. Not what he hoped for, for sure.

Dropped off: (8) Marlon Moraes (signed by UFC), (9) Douglas Lima, (9) Kyoji Horiguchi

Bubbling under: Patricio Freire, Alexander Shlemenko, Kyoji Horiguchi, Fedor Emelianenko, Douglas Lima, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Andre Harrison