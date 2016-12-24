Quantcast
The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Dec 23, 2016
Posted by on December 23, 2016

pound for pound rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

Pound for Pound Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 35 (out of 40) points

055_Robbie_Lawler_vs_Rory_MacDonald.0.0

          Record: 18-4
          Last Five Fights: 3-2
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: TBA

We’ll have to wait a bit for Rory Mac to make his Bellator debut – he’s getting his oft-broken nose healed up first.

 

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 31 points
            Record: 17-3, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.
3) (6) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 24 points
            Record: 16-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
            Next Fight: TBA

After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.

 

4) (3) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points
            Record: 15-0, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
            Next Fight: TBA

With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

 

5) (3) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 20 points
            Record: 13-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Luiz Firmino – WSOF 34 – Dec 31st

Gaethje is untouchable in the WSOF (and elsewhere) so far.

 

6) (5) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points
            Record: 18-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

                     

7) (7) (tied) Marlon Moraes – WSOF Bantamweight Champion – 11 points
                        Record: 17-4-1
                        Last Five Fights: 5-0
                        Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                        Next Fight: vs Josenaldo Silva – WSOF 34 – Dec 31st

Moraes just re-upped with WSOF so he’ll probably remain on this list for years to come.

 

7) (7) (tied) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 11 points
                       Record: 32-4-2
                       Last Five Fights: 5-0
                       Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                       Next Fight: vs TBA – KSW – May 27th

The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 13 fights.

 

9) (tied) (NR) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 8 points
                             Record: 28-6
                             Last Five Fights: 4-1
                             Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
                             Next Fight: TBA

Lima avenged his loss to Andrey Koreshkov and got Bellator gold back around his waist.

 

9) (tied) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 8 points
                           Record: 24-7
                           Last Five Fights: 3-2
                           Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)
                           Next Fight: TBA
Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far.  Not what he hoped for, for sure.

 

 

Dropped off: (9) Bibiano Fernandes 

Bubbling under: Alexander Shlemenko, David Branch, Daniel Straus, Fedor Emelianenko, Magomed Bibulatov, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andrey Koreshkov

 

