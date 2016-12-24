The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 35 (out of 40) points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

We’ll have to wait a bit for Rory Mac to make his Bellator debut – he’s getting his oft-broken nose healed up first.

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 31 points

Record: 17-3, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.

3) (6) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 16-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated. 4) (3) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points

Record: 15-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)

Next Fight: TBA With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

5) (3) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 20 points

Record: 13-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Luiz Firmino – WSOF 34 – Dec 31st

Gaethje is untouchable in the WSOF (and elsewhere) so far.

6) (5) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points

Record: 18-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

7) (7) (tied) Marlon Moraes – WSOF Bantamweight Champion – 11 points

Record: 17-4-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Josenaldo Silva – WSOF 34 – Dec 31st Moraes just re-upped with WSOF so he’ll probably remain on this list for years to come. 7) (7) (tied) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 11 points

Record: 32-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs TBA – KSW – May 27th The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 13 fights.

9) (tied) (NR) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 8 points

Record: 28-6 Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)

Next Fight: TBA Lima avenged his loss to Andrey Koreshkov and got Bellator gold back around his waist. 9) (tied) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 8 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)

Next Fight: TBA Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far. Not what he hoped for, for sure.

Dropped off: (9) Bibiano Fernandes

Bubbling under: Alexander Shlemenko, David Branch, Daniel Straus, Fedor Emelianenko, Magomed Bibulatov, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andrey Koreshkov

Rankings:

