The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (tied) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 37 (out of 40) points
Record: 43-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.
1) (tied) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 37 points
Record: 20-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
He was long pegged as a future champ, now Rory Mac finally has gold around his waist.
3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points
Record: 24-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal – Bellator 199 – May 12th
4) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 16 points
Record: 18-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
Funky hangs up his gloves with an unblemished record.
5) (5) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 16 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
6) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 15 points
Record: 18-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.
Record: 34-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Tomasz Narkun – KSW 42 – Mar 3rd
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.
Record: 23-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Ian McCall – Rizin FF 10 – May 6th
Supernova put on a dominant performance over New Years in Japan – three fights over three days, all finishes.
Record: 30-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-MacDonald, L-Askren)
Next Fight: TBA
He was a game opponent, but The Phenom still dropped his belt to Rory MacDonald.
Record: 26-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Training injuries have Pitbull on the sidelines for a bit.
Bubbling under: Michael Chandler, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Andre Harrison, Benson Henderson, Bibiano Fernandes, Martin Nguyen, Tenshin Nasukawa, Jon Fitch, Darrion Caldwell