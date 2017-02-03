Quantcast
The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Feb 3, 2017
Posted by on February 3, 2017

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 35 (out of 40) points

055_Robbie_Lawler_vs_Rory_MacDonald.0.0

          Record: 18-4
          Last Five Fights: 3-2
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: TBA

We’ll have to wait a bit for Rory Mac to make his Bellator debut – he’s getting his oft-broken nose healed up first.

 

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 31 points
            Record: 17-3, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.

 
 

3) (3) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 24 points
            Record: 16-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
            Next Fight: TBA

After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.

 

4) (tied) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points
                        Record: 15-0, 1 NC
                        Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
                        Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
                        Next Fight: vs TBA – ONE Championship 54 – Apr 21st

With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

 

4) (tied) (5) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 21 points
                        Record: 14-0
                        Last Five Fights: 5-0
                        Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                        Next Fight: TBA

Gaethje is untouchable in the WSOF (and elsewhere) so far.

 

6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points
            Record: 18-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

                     

7) (7) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 12 points
            Record: 32-4-2
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs TBA – KSW – May 27th

The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 13 fights.

 

8) (7) Marlon Moraes – WSOF Bantamweight Champion – 11 points
            Record: 18-4-1
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Moraes just re-upped with WSOF so he’ll probably remain on this list for years to come.

 

9) (tied) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 8 points
                         Record: 28-6
                         Last Five Fights: 4-1
                         Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
                         Next Fight: TBA

Lima avenged his loss to Andrey Koreshkov and got Bellator gold back around his waist.

 

9) (tied) (9) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 8 points
UNCASVILLE, CT - APRIL 22: Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov walks to the cage for his bout against Benson Henderson (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov walks to the cage for his bout against Benson Henderson (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)


                         Record: 24-7
                         Last Five Fights: 3-2
                         Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)
                         Next Fight: TBA

Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far.  Not what he hoped for, for sure.

 

 

Bubbling under: David Branch, Alexander Shlemenko, Fedor Emelianenko, Magomed Bibulatov, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andrey Koreshkov, Jon Fitch

 

