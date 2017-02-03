The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Pound for Pound Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 35 (out of 40) points
Record: 18-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
We’ll have to wait a bit for Rory Mac to make his Bellator debut – he’s getting his oft-broken nose healed up first.
2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 31 points
Record: 17-3, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 16-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
Next Fight: TBA
After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.
4) (tied) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 21 points
Record: 15-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs TBA – ONE Championship 54 – Apr 21st
With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.
4) (tied) (5) Justin Gaethje – WSOF Lightweight Champion – 21 points
Record: 14-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Gaethje is untouchable in the WSOF (and elsewhere) so far.
6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points
Record: 18-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
Record: 32-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs TBA – KSW – May 27th
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 13 fights.
Record: 18-4-1
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Moraes just re-upped with WSOF so he’ll probably remain on this list for years to come.
Record: 28-6
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
Next Fight: TBA
Lima avenged his loss to Andrey Koreshkov and got Bellator gold back around his waist.
Record: 24-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)
Next Fight: TBA
Bubbling under: David Branch, Alexander Shlemenko, Fedor Emelianenko, Magomed Bibulatov, Bibiano Fernandes, Eduardo Dantas, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andrey Koreshkov, Jon Fitch
Check back on Monday for our Heavyweight rankings