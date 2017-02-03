The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 35 (out of 40) points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

We’ll have to wait a bit for Rory Mac to make his Bellator debut – he’s getting his oft-broken nose healed up first.

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 31 points

Record: 17-3, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.





3) (3) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 16-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA