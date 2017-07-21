The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Pound for Pound Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – NR) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 37 (out of 40) points
Record: 42-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Alexander Shlemenko – Bellator 185 – Oct 20th
Mousasi is the latest big name free agent that decided that the grass is greener on the Bellator side.
2) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points
Record: 23-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
3) (1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 28 points
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.
4) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 19 points
Record: 16-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.
5) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 18 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
6) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 17 points
Record: 17-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Mr. Wonderful lost to old nemesis Ryan Bader once again – and this time he also lost his belt in the process.
Record: 34-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.
Record: 29-6
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
Next Fight: TBA
Lima took care of UFC defector Lorenz Larkin and now has one title defense under his belt.
Record: 16-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
Next Fight: TBA
An injured ankle cost Chandler his match against Brent Primus – and his championship belt.
Record: 24-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)
Next Fight: vs Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator 183 – Sep 23rd
Record: 18-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Hideo Tokoro – Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Opening Round – Part 1 – Jul 30/17
Dropped off: (9) Alexander Shlemenko, (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
Bubbling under: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Alexander Shlemenko, Jon Fitch, Lorenz Larkin, Andre Harrison, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Bibiano Fernandes, Brent Primus, Eduardo Dantas