The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – NR) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 37 (out of 40) points

Record: 42-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Alexander Shlemenko – Bellator 185 – Oct 20th

Mousasi is the latest big name free agent that decided that the grass is greener on the Bellator side.

2) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points

Record: 23-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

AND NEW……

3) (1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 28 points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.

4) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 19 points

Record: 16-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

5) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 18 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

6) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 17 points

Record: 17-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful lost to old nemesis Ryan Bader once again – and this time he also lost his belt in the process.

7) (7) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 13 points

Record: 34-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.

8) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 11 points

Record: 29-6

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)

Next Fight: TBA

Lima took care of UFC defector Lorenz Larkin and now has one title defense under his belt.

9) (4) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight – 8 points

Record: 16-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA

An injured ankle cost Chandler his match against Brent Primus – and his championship belt.

10) (tied) (8) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 6 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Chandler)

Next Fight: vs Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator 183 – Sep 23rd

Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far. Not what he hoped for, for sure.

10) (tied) (8) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Flyweight – 6 points

Record: 18-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Hideo Tokoro – Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Opening Round – Part 1 – Jul 30/17

It’s a shame that a top talent in his prime like The Supernova isn’t competing in the octagon any longer.

Dropped off: (9) Alexander Shlemenko, (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire

Bubbling under: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Alexander Shlemenko, Jon Fitch, Lorenz Larkin, Andre Harrison, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Bibiano Fernandes, Brent Primus, Eduardo Dantas