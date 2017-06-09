The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 (out of 40) points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 32 points

Record: 17-3, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Bader)

Next Fight: vs #3 Ryan Bader – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC. 3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 25 points

Record: 22-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs #2 Phil Davis – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th A shot at gold is first up for Bader after leaving the UFC.

4) (4) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 16-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: vs Brent Pimus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated. 5) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 22 points

Record: 16-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

7) (8) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 13 points

Record: 34-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.

8) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 7 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Chandler, W-Freire)

Next Fight: TBA

Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far. Not what he hoped for, for sure.

8) (tied) (NR) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Flyweight – 7 points

Record: 18-2 Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Hideo Tokoro – Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Opening Round – Part 1 – Jul 30/17 It’s a shame that a top talent in his prime like The Supernova isn’t competing in the octagon any longer.

9) (tied) (NR) Alexander Shlemenko – Bellator Middleweight – 7 points

Record: 54-9, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA Undefeated in his last seven fights, it’s been a year since we’ve seen Storm in a cage.

9) (tied) (NR) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 6 points

Record: 28-6

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)

Next Fight: vs Lorenz Larkin NYC – Jun 24th

Biggest fight of his career (arguably) coming up next.

9) (tied) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Featherweight Champs – 6 points

Record: 26-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA

Title run #2 has just begun for Pitbull.

Dropped off: (6) Justin Gaethje (signed by UFC), (9) Lorenz Larkin

Bubbling under: Lorenz Larkin, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andre Harrison, Bibiano Fernandes, Jon Fitch, Eduardo Dantas, Andrey Koreshkov, Linton Vassell