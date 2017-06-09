Quantcast
The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: June 9, 2017
Posted by on June 9, 2017

 

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

Pound for Pound Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 (out of 40) points

055_Robbie_Lawler_vs_Rory_MacDonald.0.0

          Record: 19-4
          Last Five Fights: 3-2
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: TBA

1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac.  And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.

 

2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 32 points
            Record: 17-3, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Bader)
            Next Fight: vs #3 Ryan Bader – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th

Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.

 

3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 25 points
            Record: 22-5
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Davis)
            Next Fight: vs #2 Phil Davis – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th

A shot at gold is first up for Bader after leaving the UFC.

 

4) (4) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 24 points
            Record: 16-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
            Next Fight: vs Brent Pimus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.

 

5) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 22 points
            Record: 16-0, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

 

 

6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points
            Record: 19-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

                     

7) (8) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 13 points
            Record: 34-4-2
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.

 

8) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight – 7 points

                         Record: 24-7
                         Last Five Fights: 3-2
                         Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Chandler, W-Freire)
                         Next Fight: TBA

Smooth is 1-2 in his Bellator career thus far.  Not what he hoped for, for sure.
8) (tied) (NR) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Flyweight – 7 points
                             Record: 18-2
                             Last Five Fights: 4-1
                             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                             Next Fight: vs Hideo Tokoro – Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Opening Round – Part 1 – Jul 30/17
It’s a shame that a top talent in his prime like The Supernova isn’t competing in the octagon any longer.

 

9) (tied) (NR) Alexander Shlemenko – Bellator Middleweight – 7 points
                            Record: 54-9, 1 NC
                            Last Five Fights: 5-0
                            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                            Next Fight: TBA

Undefeated in his last seven fights, it’s been a year since we’ve seen Storm in a cage.

 

9) (tied) (NR) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 6 points
                            Record: 28-6
                            Last Five Fights: 4-1
                            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
                            Next Fight: vs Lorenz Larkin NYC – Jun 24th

Biggest fight of his career (arguably) coming up next.

 

9) (tied) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Featherweight Champs – 6 points
                            Record: 26-4
                            Last Five Fights: 3-2
                            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Henderson)
                            Next Fight: TBA

Title run #2 has just begun for Pitbull.

 

Dropped off: (6) Justin Gaethje (signed by UFC), (9) Lorenz Larkin

Bubbling under: Lorenz Larkin, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andre Harrison, Bibiano Fernandes, Jon Fitch, Eduardo Dantas, Andrey Koreshkov, Linton Vassell

 

