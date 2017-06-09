The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Pound for Pound Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 (out of 40) points
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.
2) (2) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 32 points
Record: 17-3, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Bader)
Next Fight: vs #3 Ryan Bader – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th
Mr. Wonderful has enjoyed a ‘golden’ career since leaving the UFC.
3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator – 25 points
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs #2 Phil Davis – Bellator 180 – Jun 24th
Record: 16-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
Next Fight: vs Brent Pimus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th
After losing the first three fights of his career (in a row, no less), Chandler has gone undefeated.
5) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 22 points
Record: 16-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.
6) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 19 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
Record: 34-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.
Record: 24-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Chandler, W-Freire)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 18-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Hideo Tokoro – Rizin World Grand Prix 2017 Opening Round – Part 1 – Jul 30/17
Record: 54-9, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Undefeated in his last seven fights, it’s been a year since we’ve seen Storm in a cage.
Record: 28-6
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
Next Fight: vs Lorenz Larkin NYC – Jun 24th
Biggest fight of his career (arguably) coming up next.
Record: 26-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Henderson)
Next Fight: TBA
Title run #2 has just begun for Pitbull.
Dropped off: (6) Justin Gaethje (signed by UFC), (9) Lorenz Larkin
Bubbling under: Lorenz Larkin, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal, Andre Harrison, Bibiano Fernandes, Jon Fitch, Eduardo Dantas, Andrey Koreshkov, Linton Vassell