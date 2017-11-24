The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 29 (out of 30) points

Record: 43-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.

2) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 28 points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #7 Douglas Lima – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.

3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 21 points

Record: 24-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

Darth will be looking to add the Bellator heavyweight strap to his collection in 2018.

4) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 18 points

Record: 18-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Funky hangs up his gloves with an unblemished record.

5) (4) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 16 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

6) (tied) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points

Record: 18-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.

6) (tied) (7) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 9 points

Record: 34-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.

8) (10) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight – 8 points

Record: 16-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: vs Goiti Yamauchi – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

An injured ankle cost Chandler his match against Brent Primus – and his championship belt.

9) (NR) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Flyweight – 6 points

Record: 20-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Gabriel Oliviera – Rizin FF – Dec 29th

Round 2 of the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix is up next for The Supernova.

10) (NR) Andre Harrison – PFL Featherweight Champion – 5 points

Record: 17-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Six years deep into his career, and The Bull remains undefeated.

Dropped off: (7) Douglas Lima, (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire

Bubbling under: Douglas Lima, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Bibiano Fernandes, Tenshin Nasukawa, Darrion Caldwell, Brent Primus, Alexander Shlemenko