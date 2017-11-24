The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 29 (out of 30) points
Record: 43-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.
2) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 28 points
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #7 Douglas Lima – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.
3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 21 points
Record: 24-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
4) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 18 points
Record: 18-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Funky hangs up his gloves with an unblemished record.
5) (4) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 16 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
6) (tied) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points
Record: 18-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.
Record: 34-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.
Record: 16-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
Next Fight: vs Goiti Yamauchi – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
An injured ankle cost Chandler his match against Brent Primus – and his championship belt.
Record: 20-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Gabriel Oliviera – Rizin FF – Dec 29th
Round 2 of the Rizin Bantamweight Grand Prix is up next for The Supernova.
Record: 17-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Six years deep into his career, and The Bull remains undefeated.
Dropped off: (7) Douglas Lima, (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
Bubbling under: Douglas Lima, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Bibiano Fernandes, Tenshin Nasukawa, Darrion Caldwell, Brent Primus, Alexander Shlemenko