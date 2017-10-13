The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 37 (out of 40) points

Record: 42-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Alexander Shlemenko – Bellator 185 – Oct 20th

Mousasi is the latest big name free agent that decided that the grass is greener on the Bellator side.

2) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #7 Douglas Lima – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.

3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points

Record: 23-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Linton Vassell – Bellator 186 – Nov 3rd

AND NEW……

4) (tied) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 18 points

Record: 16-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Zebaztian Kadestam – ONE Championship: Shanghai – Sept 2nd

With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.

4) (tied) (4) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 18 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

6) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points



Record: 17-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: vs Leo Leite – Bellator 186 – Nov 3rd

Mr. Wonderful lost to old nemesis Ryan Bader once again – and this time he also lost his belt in the process.

7) (tied) (7) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 11 points

Record: 34-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.

7) (tied) (8) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 11 points

Record: 29-6

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)

Next Fight: vs #2 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

Lima took care of UFC defector Lorenz Larkin and now has one title defense under his belt. 9) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Featherweight Champion – 7 points

Record: 26-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Daniel Weichel – Bellator 188 – Nov 16th

Pitbull’s first title defense of his second title reign is on deck.

10) (9) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight – 7 points

Record: 16-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA

An injured ankle cost Chandler his match against Brent Primus – and his championship belt.

Dropped off: (10) Benson Henderson, (10) Kyoji Horiguchi

Bubbling under: Kyoji Horiguchi, Alexander Shlemenko, Andre Harrison, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Benson Henderson, Bibiano Fernandes, Darrion Caldwell, Jon Fitch, Brent Primus, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal