The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 37 (out of 40) points
Record: 42-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Alexander Shlemenko – Bellator 185 – Oct 20th
Mousasi is the latest big name free agent that decided that the grass is greener on the Bellator side.
2) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 points
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #7 Douglas Lima – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.
3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points
Record: 23-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs Linton Vassell – Bellator 186 – Nov 3rd
4) (tied) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 18 points
Record: 16-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Zebaztian Kadestam – ONE Championship: Shanghai – Sept 2nd
With Funky talking about retiring once his ONE contract expires, he could leave the sport undefeated.
4) (tied) (4) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 18 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.
6) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points
Record: 17-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: vs Leo Leite – Bellator 186 – Nov 3rd
Mr. Wonderful lost to old nemesis Ryan Bader once again – and this time he also lost his belt in the process.
Record: 34-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.
Record: 29-6
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
Next Fight: vs #2 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
Lima took care of UFC defector Lorenz Larkin and now has one title defense under his belt.
Record: 26-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Daniel Weichel – Bellator 188 – Nov 16th
Record: 16-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Henderson)
Next Fight: TBA
An injured ankle cost Chandler his match against Brent Primus – and his championship belt.
Dropped off: (10) Benson Henderson, (10) Kyoji Horiguchi
Bubbling under: Kyoji Horiguchi, Alexander Shlemenko, Andre Harrison, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Benson Henderson, Bibiano Fernandes, Darrion Caldwell, Jon Fitch, Brent Primus, Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal