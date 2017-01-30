Quantcast
The Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 30, 2017
Posted by on January 30, 2017

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Pound for Pound Rankings. 

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

*CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR EXTENSIVE SCOUTING REPORT*

 

1) (Last ranking – 1Demetrious Johnson – #1 Ranked Flyweight – UFC – 39 (out of 40) points

Demetrious Johnson
            Record: 25-2-1
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Cruz)
            Next Fight: TBA

Mighty Mouse’s reign at the top of the flyweight class looks like it will last for as long as he wants it to.
2) (4) Conor McGregor – #1 ranked lightweight – UFC –  26 points
            Record: 21-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Aldo)
            Next Fight: TBA

He keeps walking the talk.

 

3) (4) Daniel Cormier – #1 Ranked Light Heavyweight – UFC – 25 points
            Record: 18-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)
            Next Fight: vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will DC ever get a chance to avenge his only career loss?

 

4) (5) Jose Aldo – #1 Ranked Featherweight – UFC – 21 points

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Jose Aldo knees Frankie Edgar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

            Record: 26-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-McGregor)
            Next Fight: TBA

Speaking of avenging losses, will Aldo ever get another crack at Conor McGregor?

                     

5) (6) Stipe Miocic#1 ranked heavyweight – UFC – 18 points
            Record: 16-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: vs Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th (rumored)

One title defense under his belt.

 

6) (NR) Cody Garbrandt – #1 ranked bantamweight – UFC – 17 points
               Record: 11-0
               Last Five Fights: 5-0
               Record vs Top 10: 0-0
               Next Fight: TBA

No Love is the real deal.

 

7) (9) Michael Bisping #1 ranked middleweight – UFC – 15 points
             Record: 30-7
             Last Five Fights: 5-0
             Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)
             Next Fight: TBA

Michael Bisping – UFC champion.  Insane.

 

8) (8) Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino – Invicta FC World Featherweight Champion – 14 points
             Record: 17-1, 1 NC
             Last Five Fights: 5-0
             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
             Next Fight: TBA

A drug test failure might have Cyborg on the sidelines for a long time.

 

9) (10) Anderson Silva #8 ranked middleweight – UFC – 7 points
              Record: 33-8, 1 NC
              Last Five Fights: 0-4, 1 NC
              Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Cormier, L-Bisping)
              Next Fight: vs Derek Brunson – UFC 208 – Feb 11th
At this point, Spider is coasting on his reputation, not his record as of late.

 

10) (tied) (7) Joanna Jedrzejczyk – #1 ranked women’s strawweight – UFC – 6 points
                         Record: 13-0
                         Last Five Fights: 5-0
                         Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                         Next Fight: TBA

Joanna Champion is a superstar in the making.

 

10) (tied) (NR) Max Holloway #2 ranked featherweight – UFC – 6 points
                             Record: 17-3
                             Last Five Fights: 5-0
                             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                            Next Fight: TBA

Mad Max has UFC gold around his waist.  Sorta.

 

Dropped off: (2) Dominick Cruz

Bubbling under: Dominick Cruz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tyron Woodley, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Amanda Nunes

 

