The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Pound for Pound Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

*CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR EXTENSIVE SCOUTING REPORT*

Pound for Pound Rankings

1) (Last ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – #1 Ranked Flyweight – UFC – 39 (out of 40) points



Record: 25-2-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Cruz)

Next Fight: TBA

Mighty Mouse’s reign at the top of the flyweight class looks like it will last for as long as he wants it to.

2) (4) Conor McGregor – #1 ranked lightweight – UFC – 26 points

Record: 21-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Aldo)

Next Fight: TBA 21-34-11-0 (W-Aldo)TBA He keeps walking the talk.

3) (4) Daniel Cormier – #1 Ranked Light Heavyweight – UFC – 25 points

Record: 18-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)

Next Fight: vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Will DC ever get a chance to avenge his only career loss?

Record: 26-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-McGregor)

Next Fight: TBA

Speaking of avenging losses, will Aldo ever get another crack at Conor McGregor?

5) (6) Stipe Miocic – #1 ranked heavyweight – UFC – 18 points

Record: 16-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th (rumored) 16-24-10-0vs Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th (rumored) One title defense under his belt.

6) (NR) Cody Garbrandt – #1 ranked bantamweight – UFC – 17 points

Record: 11-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

No Love is the real deal.

7) (9) Michael Bisping – #1 ranked middleweight – UFC – 15 points

Record: 30-7

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)

Next Fight: TBA 30-75-01-0 (W-Silva)TBA

Michael Bisping – UFC champion. Insane.

8) (8) Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino – Invicta FC World Featherweight Champion – 14 points

Record: 17-1, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

A drug test failure might have Cyborg on the sidelines for a long time.

9) (10) Anderson Silva – #8 ranked middleweight – UFC – 7 points

Record: 33-8, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 0-4, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Cormier, L-Bisping)

Next Fight: vs Derek Brunson – UFC 208 – Feb 11th 33-8, 1 NC0-4, 1 NC0-2 (L-Cormier, L-Bisping)vs Derek Brunson – UFC 208 – Feb 11th

At this point, Spider is coasting on his reputation, not his record as of late.

10) (tied) (7) Joanna Jedrzejczyk – #1 ranked women’s strawweight – UFC – 6 points

Record: 13-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA 13-05-00-0TBA Joanna Champion is a superstar in the making.

10) (tied) (NR) Max Holloway – #2 ranked featherweight – UFC – 6 points

Record: 17-3

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA 17-35-00-0TBA

Mad Max has UFC gold around his waist. Sorta.

Dropped off: (2) Dominick Cruz

Bubbling under: Dominick Cruz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tyron Woodley, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Amanda Nunes



Rankings:

Check back on Friday for our Non-UFC Fighter rankings