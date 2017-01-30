The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Pound for Pound Rankings.
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Pound for Pound Rankings
1) (Last ranking – 1) Demetrious Johnson – #1 Ranked Flyweight – UFC – 39 (out of 40) points
Record: 25-2-1
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Cruz)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 21-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Aldo)
Next Fight: TBA
He keeps walking the talk.
3) (4) Daniel Cormier – #1 Ranked Light Heavyweight – UFC – 25 points
Record: 18-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)
Next Fight: vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC 210 – Apr 8th
Will DC ever get a chance to avenge his only career loss?
4) (5) Jose Aldo – #1 Ranked Featherweight – UFC – 21 points
Record: 26-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-McGregor)
Next Fight: TBA
Speaking of avenging losses, will Aldo ever get another crack at Conor McGregor?
Record: 16-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Junior dos Santos – UFC 211 – May 13th (rumored)
One title defense under his belt.
6) (NR) Cody Garbrandt – #1 ranked bantamweight – UFC – 17 points
Record: 11-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
No Love is the real deal.
Record: 30-7
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Silva)
Next Fight: TBA
Michael Bisping – UFC champion. Insane.
Record: 17-1, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
A drug test failure might have Cyborg on the sidelines for a long time.
Record: 33-8, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 0-4, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Cormier, L-Bisping)
Next Fight: vs Derek Brunson – UFC 208 – Feb 11th
Record: 13-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Joanna Champion is a superstar in the making.
Record: 17-3
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Mad Max has UFC gold around his waist. Sorta.
Dropped off: (2) Dominick Cruz
Bubbling under: Dominick Cruz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tyron Woodley, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Amanda Nunes
