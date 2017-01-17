Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Rankings: The Bantamweights: Jan 16, 2017
Posted by on January 16, 2017

anderson-silvas-middleweight-title-belt bantamweight rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Bantamweight Rankings. 

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

The Bantamweight Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking: 3) Cody Garbrandt – UFC Bantamweight Champion – 40 points

in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

            Record: 11-0
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Cruz, W-Almeida)
            Next Fight: vs #3 T.J. Dillashaw – TBA

Wow.  That was impressive.

 

2) (1) Dominick Cruz – UFC Bantamweight Champion – 36 points
            Record: 22-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-GarbrandtW-Faber, W-Dillashaw, W-Faber, L-Faber)
            Next Fight: TBA

No more dominating for the Dominator?

 

3) (2) T.J. Dillashaw – UFC – 32 points
            Record: 14-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Lineker, W-Assuncao, L-Cruz, L-Assuncao)
            Next Fight: TBA

Title shot on deck.

 

4) (4) Jimmie Rivera – UFC – 19 points
            Record: 20-1
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Faber)
            Next Fight: TBA

The biggest win of his career (Faber) has propelled El Terror high into the top 10.

 

5) (5) John Lineker – UFC – 18 points
            Record: 29-8
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Dillashaw)
            Next Fight: TBA

He was game, but no match for former champ Dillashaw.

 

6) (tied) (7) Bryan Caraway – UFC – 11 points
                        Record: 21-7
                        Last Five Fights: 4-1
                        Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Assuncao)
                        Next Fight: TBA

Caraway is on the rise.

 

6) (tied) (7) Raphael Assuncao – UFC – 11 points
                        Record: 23-5
                        Last Five Fights: 4-1
                        Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Dillashaw, W-Caraway, W-Dillashaw, L-Faber)
                        Next Fight:  vs Aljamain Sterling – UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28th

Assuncao is looking for his first win in over two years.

 

8) (7) Eduardo Dantas – Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 10 points
            Record: 19-4
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

One title defense in the books for DuDu.

 

9) (6) Bibiano Fernandes – ONE Championship Bantamweight Champion – 9 points

bibiano-fernandes              

Record: 20-3
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Faber)
Next Fight: TBA

The Flash hasn’t lost since 2010.

 

10) (tied) (7) Urijah Faber – UFC – 7 points
                        Record: 34-10
                        Last Five Fights: 2-3
                        Record vs Top 10: 3-3 (L-Rivera, L-Cruz, L-Cruz, W-Assuncao, W-Cruz, W-Fernandes)
                        Next Fight: TBA

The California Kid says the sun has set on his career.

 

10) (tied) (NR) Marlon Moraes – WSOF Bantamweight Champion – 7 points
                              Record: 18-4-1
                              Last Five Fights: 5-0
                              Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                              Next Fight: TBA

13-straight wins for the WSOF king.

 

10) (tied) (NR) Thomas Almeida – UFC – 7 points
                              Record: 22-1
                              Last Five Fights: 4-1
                              Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Garbrandt)
                              Next Fight: TBA

His sole loss to now-champ Garbrandt isn’t looking so bad now in retrospect.

 

Bubbling Under: John Dodson,  Aljamain Sterling, Darrion Caldwell

 

 

Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Non-UFC

 

Check back on Friday for our Flyweight rankings

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results