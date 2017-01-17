The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Bantamweight Rankings.
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
The Bantamweight Rankings
1) (Last ranking: 3) Cody Garbrandt – UFC Bantamweight Champion – 40 points
Record: 11-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Cruz, W-Almeida)
Next Fight: vs #3 T.J. Dillashaw – TBA
Wow. That was impressive.
2) (1) Dominick Cruz – UFC Bantamweight Champion – 36 points
Record: 22-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-GarbrandtW-Faber, W-Dillashaw, W-Faber, L-Faber)
Next Fight: TBA
No more dominating for the Dominator?
3) (2) T.J. Dillashaw – UFC – 32 points
Record: 14-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Lineker, W-Assuncao, L-Cruz, L-Assuncao)
Next Fight: TBA
Title shot on deck.
4) (4) Jimmie Rivera – UFC – 19 points
Record: 20-1
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Faber)
Next Fight: TBA
The biggest win of his career (Faber) has propelled El Terror high into the top 10.
5) (5) John Lineker – UFC – 18 points
Record: 29-8
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Dillashaw)
Next Fight: TBA
He was game, but no match for former champ Dillashaw.
6) (tied) (7) Bryan Caraway – UFC – 11 points
Record: 21-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Assuncao)
Next Fight: TBA
Caraway is on the rise.
6) (tied) (7) Raphael Assuncao – UFC – 11 points
Record: 23-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Dillashaw, W-Caraway, W-Dillashaw, L-Faber)
Next Fight: vs Aljamain Sterling – UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28th
Assuncao is looking for his first win in over two years.
8) (7) Eduardo Dantas – Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 10 points
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
One title defense in the books for DuDu.
9) (6) Bibiano Fernandes – ONE Championship Bantamweight Champion – 9 points
Record: 20-3
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Faber)
Next Fight: TBA
The Flash hasn’t lost since 2010.
10) (tied) (7) Urijah Faber – UFC – 7 points
Record: 34-10
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 3-3 (L-Rivera, L-Cruz, L-Cruz, W-Assuncao, W-Cruz, W-Fernandes)
Next Fight: TBA
The California Kid says the sun has set on his career.
10) (tied) (NR) Marlon Moraes – WSOF Bantamweight Champion – 7 points
Record: 18-4-1
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
13-straight wins for the WSOF king.
10) (tied) (NR) Thomas Almeida – UFC – 7 points
Record: 22-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Garbrandt)
Next Fight: TBA
His sole loss to now-champ Garbrandt isn’t looking so bad now in retrospect.
Bubbling Under: John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling, Darrion Caldwell
Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Non-UFC
Check back on Friday for our Flyweight rankings