The Rankings: The Flyweights: Jan 20, 2017
Posted by on January 20, 2017

flyweight rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Flyweights Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

The Flyweight Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking: 1) Demetrious Johnson – UFC Flyweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)

Demetrious Johnson poses UFC on Fox 9 weigh-ins
(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)             

 Record: 25-2-1
 Last Five Fights: 5-0
 Record vs Top 10: 7-0 (W-Elliott, W-Cejudo, W-Horiguchi, W-Bagautinov, W-Benavidez, W-Moraga, W-Benavidez)
 Next Fight: TBA

Tim Elliott put up a good fight, but Mighty Mouse still easily won four rounds to one.  Yes, he’s that good.

 

2) (2)  Joseph Benavidez – UFC – 36 points
             Record: 25-4
             Last Five Fights: 5-0
             Record vs Top 10: 5-2 (W-Cejudo, W-Bagautinov, W-Moraga, L-Johnson, W-Elliott, W-Formiga, L-Johnson)
             Next Fight: TBA

Was his big win over Henry Cejudo enough to get Joe Jitsu a third shot at UFC gold?

 

3) (3) Henry Cejudo – UFC – 31 points 
            Record: 10-2
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Benavidez, L-Johnson, W-Formiga)
            Next Fight: TBA

It was controversial, but officially Cejudo is now on a two-fight losing streak.

 

4) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – UFC – 29 points
             Record: 18-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
             Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Bagautinov, L-Johnson)
            Next Fight: TBA

Supernova has reeled off three-straight wins since losing to Mighty Mouse.

 

5) (5) Jussier ‘Formiga’ da Silva – UFC – 22 points
            Record: 19-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Cejudo, W-Reis, W-Makovsky, L-Benavidez)
            Next Fight: TBA

Four wins out of his last five fights, all versus top talent, for Formiga.

 

6) (6) Wilson Reis – UFC – 21 points
             Record: 21-6
             Last Five Fights: 4-1
             Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Formiga)
            Next Fight: vs Ulka Sasaki – UFC 208 – Feb 11th

Will Reis ever get his title shot now?

 

7) (tied) (7) Ali Bagautinov – UFC – 8 points
                       Record: 14-5
                       Last Five Fights: 2-3
                       Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Horiguchi, L-Benavidez, L-Johnson, W-Elliott)
                       Next Fight: TBA

Only one win in his last four fights for the former title challenger.

 

7) (tied) (NR) Tim Elliott – UFC – 8 points
                            Record: 13-7-1
                            Last Five Fights: 3-2
                            Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-Elliott, L-Benavidez, L-Bagautinov)
                            Next Fight: TBA

Sometimes a loss is a win.  That is the case with Elliott’s performance against the champ.

 

9) (7) Brandon Moreno – UFC – 6 points
             Record: 13-3
             Last Five Fights: 5-0
             Record vs Top 10: 0-0
            Next Fight: TBA

Moreno looks like he’s going to be sticking around with the elite of the flyweight division for a while.

 

10) (tied) (10) Magomed Bibulatov – WSOF Flyweight Champion – 5 points
                              Record: 13-0
                              Last Five Fights: 5-0
                              Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                            Next Fight: TBA

13 up, 13 down for the WSOF champ.

 

10) (tied) (10) John Moraga – UFC – 5 points
                           Record: 16-6
                           Last Five Fights: 2-3
                           Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Benavidez, L-Johnson)
                          Next Fight:  TBA

Moraga hasn’t won a fight in over two years.

 

 

Bubbling under: Ben Nguyen, Sergio Pettis, Ian McCall, Ray Borg

 

Check back on Monday for our Women’s Bantamweight rankings.

