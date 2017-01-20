The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Flyweights Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

The Flyweight Rankings

1) (Last ranking: 1) Demetrious Johnson – UFC Flyweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)



(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 25-2-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 7-0 (W-Elliott, W-Cejudo, W-Horiguchi, W-Bagautinov, W-Benavidez, W-Moraga, W-Benavidez)

Next Fight: TBA

Tim Elliott put up a good fight, but Mighty Mouse still easily won four rounds to one. Yes, he’s that good.

2) (2) Joseph Benavidez – UFC – 36 points

Record: 25-4

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 5-2 (W-Cejudo, W-Bagautinov, W-Moraga, L-Johnson, W-Elliott, W-Formiga, L-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA

Was his big win over Henry Cejudo enough to get Joe Jitsu a third shot at UFC gold?

3) (3) Henry Cejudo – UFC – 31 points

Record: 10-2

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Benavidez, L-Johnson, W-Formiga)

Next Fight: TBA

It was controversial, but officially Cejudo is now on a two-fight losing streak.

4) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – UFC – 29 points

Record: 18-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Bagautinov, L-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA



Supernova has reeled off three-straight wins since losing to Mighty Mouse.

5) (5) Jussier ‘Formiga’ da Silva – UFC – 22 points

Record: 19-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Cejudo, W-Reis, W-Makovsky, L-Benavidez)

Next Fight: TBA

Four wins out of his last five fights, all versus top talent, for Formiga.

6) (6) Wilson Reis – UFC – 21 points

Record: 21-6

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Formiga)

Next Fight: vs Ulka Sasaki – UFC 208 – Feb 11th



Will Reis ever get his title shot now?

7) (tied) (7) Ali Bagautinov – UFC – 8 points

Record: 14-5

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Horiguchi, L-Benavidez, L-Johnson, W-Elliott)

Next Fight: TBA

Only one win in his last four fights for the former title challenger.

7) (tied) (NR) Tim Elliott – UFC – 8 points

Record: 13-7-1

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-Elliott, L-Benavidez, L-Bagautinov)

Next Fight: TBA

Sometimes a loss is a win. That is the case with Elliott’s performance against the champ.

9) (7) Brandon Moreno – UFC – 6 points

Record: 13-3

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA



Moreno looks like he’s going to be sticking around with the elite of the flyweight division for a while.

10) (tied) (10) Magomed Bibulatov – WSOF Flyweight Champion – 5 points

Record: 13-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA



13 up, 13 down for the WSOF champ.

10) (tied) (10) John Moraga – UFC – 5 points

Record: 16-6

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Benavidez, L-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA



Moraga hasn’t won a fight in over two years.

Bubbling under: Ben Nguyen, Sergio Pettis, Ian McCall, Ray Borg

