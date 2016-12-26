The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Heavyweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.



*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

The Heavyweight Rankings

1) (Last ranking – 1) Stipe Miocic – UFC Heavyweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

Record: 16-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 4-1 (W-Overeem, W-Werdum, W-Hunt, W-Arlovski, L-dos Santos)

Next Fight: TBA

One title defense under his belt. How many more to go?

2) (2) Fabricio Werdum – UFC – 35 points

Record: 21-6-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 5-4 (W-Browne, L-Miocic, W-Velasquez, W-Hunt, W-Browne, L-Overeem, L-dos Santos, W-Overeem, L-Arlovski)

Next Fight: TBA

Back on the winning track.

3) (3) Cain Velasquez – UFC – 33 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 4-2 (W-Browne, L-Velasquez, W-dos Santos, W-dos Santos, L-dos Santos, W-Rothwell)

Next Fight: TBA

Cain is looking like a killer again (if he could just still healthy).

4) (4) Alistair Overeem – UFC – 28 points

Record: 41-15 (1 NC)

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 5-4 (L-Miocic, W-Arlovski, W-dos Santos, L-Rothwell, L-Browne, W-Lesnar, W-Werdum, W-Hunt, L-Werdum)

Next Fight: vs #9 Mark Hunt – UFC 209 – Mar 4th (rumored)

No UFC gold for you (at least not yet).

5) (5) Junior dos Santos – UFC – 24 points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 5-3 (W-Rothwell, L-Overeem, W-Miocic, W-Hunt, L-Velasquez, L-Velasquez, W-Velasquez, W-Werdum)

Next Fight: vs Stefan Struve – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Struve – Feb 19th

Shoulder surgery had JDS on the shelf for a bit, but he’s ready to get back at it.

6) (6) Ben Rothwell – UFC – 15 points

Record: 36-10

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-dos Santos, W-Barnett, W-Overeem, L-Hunt, L-Velasquez, L-Arlovski)

Next Fight: TBA

Rothwell had no answer for JDS. And now he’s on the DL after knee surgery.

7) (6) Josh Barnett – UFC – 14 points

Record: 35-8

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Arlovski, L-Rothwell, L-Browne, W-Hunt)

Next Fight: TBA

An impressive performance against Andrei Arlovski has launched Barnett back into the top 10.

8) (9) Travis Browne – UFC – 8 points

Record: 18-5-1

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-Werdum, L-Velasquez, L-Arlvoski, W-Barnett, L-Werdum, W-Overeem)

Next Fight: vs Derrick Lewis – UFC 208 – Feb 11th

Travis Browne’s career has hit the skids.

9) (10) Mark Hunt – UFC – 7 points

Record: 12-10-1, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Miocic, L-Werdum, L-dos Santos, W-Rothwell, L-Overeem, L-Barnett)

Next Fight: vs #4 Alistair Overeem – UFC 209 – Mar 4th (rumored)

Will we ever see the disgruntled Super Samoan in the octagon again? The rumor is it’ll happen in March.

10) (10) Andrei Arlovski – UFC – 6 points



Record: 25-13 (1 NC)

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 3-3 (L-Barnett, L-Overeem, L-Miocic, W-Browne, W-Rothwell, W-Werdum)

Next Fight: vs Francis Ngannou – UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28th

The Pitbull’s career resurgence appears to be over.

Dropped off: (8) Brock Lesnar (suspended), (10) Vitaly Minakov

Bubbling under: Vitaly Minakov, Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou



Check back this Friday for our Light Heavyweight rankings

