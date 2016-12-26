Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Rankings: The Heavyweights: Dec 26, 2016
Posted by on December 26, 2016

anderson-silvas-middleweight-title-belt

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Heavyweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

 

The Heavyweight Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking – 1Stipe Miocic – UFC Heavyweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Stipe Miocic of the United States talks to the media during the UFC Adelaide Media Opportunity at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 2, 2015 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by David Mariuz/Getty Images)
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Stipe Miocic of the United States talks to the media during the UFC Adelaide Media Opportunity at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 2, 2015 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by David Mariuz/Getty Images)

                        Record: 16-2
                        Last Five Fights: 4-1
                        Record vs Top 10: 4-1 (W-Overeem, W-Werdum, W-Hunt, W-Arlovski, L-dos Santos)
                        Next Fight: TBA

One title defense under his belt.  How many more to go?

 

2) (2) Fabricio Werdum – UFC – 35 points
            Record: 21-6-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 5-4 (W-Browne, L-Miocic, W-Velasquez, W-Hunt, W-Browne, L-Overeem, L-dos Santos, W-Overeem, L-Arlovski)
            Next Fight: TBA

Back on the winning track.

 

3) (3)  Cain Velasquez – UFC – 33 points
             Record: 14-2
             Last Five Fights: 4-1
             Record vs Top 10: 4-2 (W-Browne, L-Velasquez, W-dos Santos, W-dos Santos, L-dos Santos, W-Rothwell)
             Next Fight: TBA

Cain is looking like a killer again (if he could just still healthy).

 

4) (4) Alistair Overeem – UFC – 28 points
            Record: 41-15 (1 NC)
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 5-4 (L-Miocic, W-Arlovski, W-dos Santos, L-Rothwell, L-Browne, W-Lesnar, W-Werdum, W-Hunt, L-Werdum)
            Next Fight: vs #9 Mark Hunt – UFC 209 – Mar 4th (rumored)

No UFC gold for you (at least not yet).

 

5) (5) Junior dos Santos – UFC – 24 points
            Record: 18-4
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 5-3 (W-Rothwell, L-Overeem, W-Miocic, W-Hunt, L-Velasquez, L-Velasquez, W-Velasquez, W-Werdum)
            Next Fight: vs Stefan Struve – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Struve – Feb 19th

Shoulder surgery had JDS on the shelf for a bit, but he’s ready to get back at it.

 

6) (6) Ben Rothwell – UFC – 15 points
            Record: 36-10
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-dos Santos, W-Barnett, W-Overeem, L-Hunt, L-Velasquez, L-Arlovski)
            Next Fight: TBA

Rothwell had no answer for JDS.  And now he’s on the DL after knee surgery.

 

7) (6) Josh Barnett – UFC – 14 points
            Record: 35-8
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Arlovski, L-Rothwell, L-Browne, W-Hunt)
            Next Fight: TBA

An impressive performance against Andrei Arlovski has launched Barnett back into the top 10.

 

8) (9) Travis Browne – UFC – 8 points
            Record: 18-5-1
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-Werdum, L-Velasquez, L-Arlvoski, W-Barnett, L-Werdum, W-Overeem)
            Next Fight: vs Derrick Lewis – UFC 208 – Feb 11th

Travis Browne’s career has hit the skids.

 

9) (10) Mark Hunt – UFC – 7 points
              Record: 12-10-1, 1 NC
              Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC
              Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Miocic, L-Werdum, L-dos Santos, W-Rothwell, L-Overeem, L-Barnett)
              Next Fight: vs #4 Alistair Overeem – UFC 209 – Mar 4th (rumored)

Will we ever see the disgruntled Super Samoan in the octagon again?  The rumor is it’ll happen in March.

 

10) (10) Andrei Arlovski  – UFC – 6 points

Andrei_-The_Pit_Bull-_Arlovski
           Record: 25-13 (1 NC)
           Last Five Fights: 2-3
           Record vs Top 10: 3-3 (L-Barnett, L-Overeem, L-Miocic, W-Browne, W-Rothwell, W-Werdum)
           Next Fight: vs Francis Ngannou – UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28th

The Pitbull’s career resurgence appears to be over.

 

 

Dropped off: (8) Brock Lesnar (suspended), (10) Vitaly Minakov

Bubbling under: Vitaly Minakov, Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou

 

Check back this Friday for our Light Heavyweight rankings

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson - Dec 17th

UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey - Dec 30th

2017

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208 - Feb 11th

UFC Fight Night 105 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th