Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
The Light Heavyweight Rankings
1) (Previous ranking (1) – Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points
Record: 18-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)
Next Fight: TBA
Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)
3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 29 points
Record: 17-4
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.
Record: 22-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, W-Saint Preux, L-Teixeira)
Next Fight: TBA
Bader reeled off two-straight wins to end 2016.
5) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 26 points
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-McGeary, L-Bader, W-Teixeira, L-Johnson, W-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 25-5
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Johnson, W-Saint Preux, L-Davis, W-Bader)
Next Fight: vs Jared Cannonier – UFC 208 – Feb 11th
Glover got absolutely smoked by Rumble.
7) (7) Jimi Manuwa – UFC – 15 points
Record: 16-2
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (W-St. Preux, L-Johnson, L-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Poster Boy picked up the biggest win of his career last time in the cage, KOing OSP in his native England.
8) (8) Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – UFC – 8 points
Record: 24-10
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Saint Preux, L-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA
Shogun is riding a nice two-fight win streak.
9) (tied) (9) Ovince St. Preux – UFC – 6 points
Record: 19-9
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Manuwa, L-Teixeira, W-Rua, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
OSP once-promising career has hit the skids – two straight losses, three losses out of four.
Record: 11-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Bubbling under: David Branch, Misha Cirkunov
