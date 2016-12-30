The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

The Light Heavyweight Rankings

1) (Previous ranking (1) – Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points



Record: 18-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA

Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?

2) (2) Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC – 37 points

Record: 22-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

Outwrestling Ryan Bader and KOing Glover Teixeira – now that is impressive.

3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 29 points

Record: 17-4

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.

4) (4) Ryan Bader – UFC – 27 points

Record: 22-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, W-Saint Preux, L-Teixeira)

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, W-Saint Preux, L-Teixeira)

Next Fight: TBA

Bader reeled off two-straight wins to end 2016.