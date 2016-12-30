Quantcast
The Rankings: The Light Heavyweights: Dec 30, 2016
Posted by on December 30, 2016

The Light Heavyweight Rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Light Heavyweight Rankings

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

 

1) (Previous ranking (1) Daniel Cormier – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion – 39 out of 40 points

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 08: Mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier will meet Anderson Silva in a non-title light heavyweight bout on July 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Silva replaces Jon Jones who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)


            Record: 18-1
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Gustafsson, W-Johnson)
            Next Fight: TBA

Will Daniel Cormier ever get a chance to prove he can beat Bones?

 

2) (2) Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson – UFC – 37 points
           Record: 22-5
           Last Five Fights: 4-1
           Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (W-Teixeira, W-Manuwa, W-Bader, L-Cormier, W-Gustafsson, W-Davis)
           Next Fight: TBA

 

Outwrestling Ryan Bader and KOing Glover Teixeira – now that is impressive.

 

3) (3) Alexander Gustafsson – UFC – 29 points
            Record: 17-4
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Cormier, L-Johnson, W-Manuwa, W-Rua, L-Davis)
            Next Fight: TBA

The Mauler got a much-needed win last time in the cage.

 

4) (4) Ryan Bader – UFC – 27 points
            Record: 22-5
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Johnson, W-Davis, W-Saint Preux, L-Teixeira)
            Next Fight: TBA

Bader reeled off two-straight wins to end 2016.

 

5) (5) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 26 points

 The Light Heavyweight Rankings
(Brad Penner-USA Today Sports)
Record: 17-3, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (W-McGeary, L-Bader, W-Teixeira, L-Johnson, W-Gustafsson)
Next Fight: TBA

 

Phil Davis’s career was been going wonderfully since he departed the UFC.

 

6) (6) Glover Teixeira – UFC – 21 points
            Record: 25-5
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Johnson, W-Saint Preux, L-Davis, W-Bader)
            Next Fight: vs Jared Cannonier – UFC 208 – Feb 11th

Glover got absolutely smoked by Rumble.

 

7) (7) Jimi Manuwa – UFC – 15 points
           Record: 16-2
           Last Five Fights: 3-2
           Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (W-St. Preux, L-Johnson, L-Gustafsson)
           Next Fight: TBA

Poster Boy picked up the biggest win of his career last time in the cage, KOing OSP in his native England.

 

8) (8) Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – UFC – 8 points
            Record: 24-10
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Saint Preux, L-Gustafsson)
            Next Fight: TBA

Shogun is riding a nice two-fight win streak.

 

9) (tied) (9) Ovince St. Preux – UFC – 6 points
                     Record: 19-9
                     Last Five Fights: 2-3
                     Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Manuwa, L-Teixeira, W-Rua, L-Bader)
                     Next Fight: TBA

OSP once-promising career has hit the skids – two straight losses, three losses out of four.

 

9) (tied) (9) Liam McGeary – Bellator – 6 points
                        Record: 11-1
                        Last Five Fights: 4-1
                        Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                        Next Fight: TBA

 

Bye bye perfect record and bye bye gold.

 

 

