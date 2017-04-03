Quantcast
The Rankings: The Lightweights: Apr 3, 2017
Posted by on April 3, 2017

 

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Lightweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

 

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

 

The Lightweight Rankings

 

1) (Last rankings: 1) Conor McGregor – UFC Lightweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during UFC 205 Open Workouts at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Record: 21-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (W-Alvarez, W-Diaz, L-Diaz) 
Next Fight: TBA

The man continues to defy all expectations.

 

2) (2) Eddie Alvarez – UFC – 32 points
            Record: 28-5
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-McGregor, W-dos Anjos, W-Chandler, L-Chandler)
            Next Fight: vs Dustin Poirier – UFC 211 – May 13th

That was a quick reign at the top

 

3) (tied) (3) Khabib Nurmagomedov – UFC – 31 points
                        Record: 24-0
                        Last Five Fights: 5-0
                        Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-dos Anjos)
                        Next Fight: TBA

The Eagle just can’t stay healthy.

 

3) (tied) (3) Tony Ferguson – UFC – 31 points
                         Record: 23-3
                         Last Five Fights: 5-0
                         Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-dos Anjos, W-Barboza)
                         Next Fight: TBA

Will El Cucuy be next up for a title shot?

 

5) (5) Rafael dos Anjos – UFC – 25 points

            Record: 25-9
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Ferguson, L-Alvarez, W-Henderson, W-Diaz, L-Nurmagomedov)
            Next Fight: vs Tarec Saffiedine – UFC Fight Night 111 – Jun 17th

This is the last time RDA will find himself on this list – he’s off to 170 pounds for his next fight.

 

6) (6) Edson Barboza – UFC – 19 points
            Record: 19-4
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Ferguson)
            Next Fight: TBA

Junior has notched up back-to-back-to-back big wins over top-ranked opponents.

 

7) (7) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 10 points
           Record: 16-3
           Last Five Fights: 4-1
           Record vs Top 10: 0-0 (W-Henderson, L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)
           Next Fight: vs Brent Primus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

You could argue that besting Benson Henderson was the biggest win in Chandler’s career.

 

8) (7) Michael Chiesa – UFC – 9 points
           Record: 14-2
           Last Five Fights: 4-1
           Record vs Top 10: 0-0
           Next Fight: vs Kevin Lee – UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25th

The TUF winner is starting to come into his own and become a real player at lightweight.

 

9) (9) Nate Diaz – UFC – 8 points
            Record: 19-11
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-McGregor, W-McGregor, L-dos Anjos, L-Henderson)
            Next Fight: TBA

Nate Diaz has become one of the biggest stars in the sport. But is he ever going to agree to a fight in the octagon again?

 

10) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator – 5 points
                Record: 24-7
                Last Five Fights: 3-2
                Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Chandler, L-dos Anjos, W-Diaz)
                Next Fight: TBA

The move to Bellator hasn’t gone very smoothly for Smooth.

 

Dropped off: (10) Gilbert Melendez

Bubbling under: Gilbert Melendez, Will Brooks, Beneil Dariush, Kevin Lee

 

