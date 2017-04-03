The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Lightweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

The Lightweight Rankings

1) (Last rankings: 1) Conor McGregor – UFC Lightweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

Record: 21-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (W-Alvarez, W-Diaz, L-Diaz)

Next Fight: TBA

The man continues to defy all expectations.

2) (2) Eddie Alvarez – UFC – 32 points

Record: 28-5

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-McGregor, W-dos Anjos, W-Chandler, L-Chandler)

Next Fight: vs Dustin Poirier – UFC 211 – May 13th

That was a quick reign at the top

3) (tied) (3) Khabib Nurmagomedov – UFC – 31 points

Record: 24-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-dos Anjos)

Next Fight: TBA

The Eagle just can’t stay healthy.

3) (tied) (3) Tony Ferguson – UFC – 31 points

Record: 23-3

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-dos Anjos, W-Barboza)

Next Fight: TBA

Will El Cucuy be next up for a title shot?

5) (5) Rafael dos Anjos – UFC – 25 points



Record: 25-9

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Ferguson, L-Alvarez, W-Henderson, W-Diaz, L-Nurmagomedov)

Next Fight: vs Tarec Saffiedine – UFC Fight Night 111 – Jun 17th

This is the last time RDA will find himself on this list – he’s off to 170 pounds for his next fight.

6) (6) Edson Barboza – UFC – 19 points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Ferguson)

Next Fight: TBA

Junior has notched up back-to-back-to-back big wins over top-ranked opponents.

7) (7) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 10 points

Record: 16-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0 (W-Henderson, L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)

Next Fight: vs Brent Primus – Bellator NYC – Jun 24th

You could argue that besting Benson Henderson was the biggest win in Chandler’s career.

8) (7) Michael Chiesa – UFC – 9 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Kevin Lee – UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25th

The TUF winner is starting to come into his own and become a real player at lightweight.

9) (9) Nate Diaz – UFC – 8 points

Record: 19-11

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-McGregor, W-McGregor, L-dos Anjos, L-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA

Nate Diaz has become one of the biggest stars in the sport. But is he ever going to agree to a fight in the octagon again?

10) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator – 5 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Chandler, L-dos Anjos, W-Diaz)

Next Fight: TBA

The move to Bellator hasn’t gone very smoothly for Smooth.

Dropped off: (10) Gilbert Melendez

Bubbling under: Gilbert Melendez, Will Brooks, Beneil Dariush, Kevin Lee



Check back on Friday for our Featherweight rankings