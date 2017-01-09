The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Lightweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

The Lightweight Rankings

1) (Last rankings: 1) Conor McGregor – UFC Lightweight Champion – 40 points (out of 40)

Record: 21-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (W-Alvarez, W-Diaz, L-Diaz)

Next Fight: TBA

The man continues to defy all expectations. And apparently he’s the lightweight division’s problem full-time now.

2) (2) Eddie Alvarez – UFC – 32 points

Record: 28-5

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-McGregor, W-dos Anjos, W-Melendez, W-Chandler, L-Chandler)

Next Fight: TBA

That was a quick reign at the top

3) (tied) (3) Khabib Nurmagomedov – UFC – 31 points

Record: 24-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-dos Anjos)

Next Fight: TBA

Who’s next for The Eagle?

3) (tied) (3) Tony Ferguson – UFC – 31 points

Record: 23-3

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-dos Anjos, W-Barboza)

Next Fight: TBA

Will it be El Cucuy?

5) (5) Rafael dos Anjos – UFC – 25 points



Record: 25-9

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (L-Ferguson, L-Alvarez, W-Henderson, W-Diaz, L-Nurmagomedov)

Next Fight: TBA

RDA continues to slide down the rankings. He’s thinking a move to welterweight will resurrect his career.

6) (6) Edson Barboza – UFC – 19 points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Melendez, L-Ferguson)

Next Fight: vs Beneil Dariush – UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11th

Junior has notched up back-to-back big wins over top-ranked opponents.

7) (tied) (7) Michael Chiesa – UFC – 10 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

The TUF winner is starting to come into his own and become a real player at lightweight.

7) (tied) (7) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight Champion – 10 points

Record: 16-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0 (W-Henderson, L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)

Next Fight: TBA

You could argue that besting Benson Henderson was the biggest win in Chandler’s career.

9) (9) Nate Diaz – UFC – 8 points

Record: 19-11

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-McGregor, W-McGregor, L-dos Anjos, L-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA

Nate Diaz has become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

10) (tied) (10) Benson Henderson – Bellator – 4 points

Record: 24-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Chandler, L-dos Anjos, W-Melendez, W-Diaz)

Next Fight: TBA

The move to Bellator hasn’t gone very smoothly for Smooth.

10) (tied) (10) Gilbert Melendez – UFC – 4 points

Record: 22-6

Last Five Fights: 1-4

Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Barboza, L-Alvarez, L-Henderson)

Next Fight: TBA

El Nino has hit a stormy patch in his career lately.

Bubbling under: Alex Oliveira, Will Brooks, Beneil Dariush



Check back on Friday for our Featherweight rankings