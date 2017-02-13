Quantcast
The Rankings: The Middleweights: Feb 13, 2017
Posted by on February 13, 2017

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Middleweight Rankings.  

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Ryan MacDonald, Ricky Leone, and Daniel Vreeland.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

1) (Previous ranking: 1) Michael Bisping – UFC Middleweight Champion – 39 points (out of 40)

INGLEWOOD, CA – JUNE 04: Michael Bisping reacts after defeating Luke Rockhold in their Middleweight Title Bout at UFC 199 at The Forum on June 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

            Record: 30-7
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (W-Bisping, W-Silva, L-Rockhold, L-Kennedy, L-Belfort)
            Next Fight: TBA

Who’s next to challenge The Count for his crown?  Yoel Romero, it’s assumed.

 

2) (3) Yoel Romero – UFC – 35 points
           Record: 12-1
           Last Five Fights: 5-0
           Record vs Top 10: 3-0 (W-Weidman, W-Souza, W-Machida)
           Next Fight: TBA

The Soldier of God is looking unstoppable.

 

3) (2Luke Rockhold – UFC  – 34 points
            Record: 15-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 4-2 (L-Bisping, W-Weidman, W-Machida, W-Bisping, L-Belfort, W-Souza)
            Next Fight: TBA

Well that was a quick reign at the top.

  

4) (4) Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – UFC – 27 points
            Record: 24-4, 1 NC 
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (W-Belfort, L-Romero, W-Mousasi, L-Rockhold, L-Mousasi)
            Next Fight: TBA

It’s looking like Jacare is never going to get a UFC title shot.  But he just keeps on winning fights regardless.

 

5) (4Chris Weidman – UFC – 24 points
            Record: 13-2
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 4-2 (L-Romero, L-Rockhold, W-Belfort, W-Machida, W-Silva, W-Silva)
            Next Fight: vs #6 Gegard Mousasi – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Are Weidman’s days among the elite already over?

 

6) (6Gegard Mousasi – UFC – 20 points

Record: 41-6-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Belfort, L-Souza, L-Machida, W-Souza)
Next Fight: vs #5 Chris Weidman – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Gegard is surging.

 

7) (tied) (7) Robert Whittaker – UFC – 13 points
                       Record: 17-4
                       Last Five Fights: 5-0
                       Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                       Next Fight: TBA

The young New Zealander keeps on rolling.

 

7) (tied) (8) Anderson Silva – UFC – 13 points
                        Record: 34-8, 1 NC
                        Last Five Fights: 1-3, 1 NC
                        Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Bisping, L-Weidman, L-Weidman, W-Belfort, )
                        Next Fight: TBA

The Spider is creeping up the rankings again.

 

9) (9Vitor Belfort – UFC – 8 points 
            Record: 25-13
            Last Five Fights: 2-3
            Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-Mousasi, L-Belfort, L-Weidman, L-Silva, W-Rockhold, W-Bisping)
            Next Fight: vs #10 Kelvin Gastelum – UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11th

Vitor appears to be on his last legs.

 

10) (NR) Kelvin Gastelum – UFC – 5 points
                Record: 13-2
                Last Five Fights: 3-2
                Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                Next Fight: vs #9 – Vitor Belfort – UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11th

Gastelum is sticking around at middleweight for at least one more fight.

 

 

Bubbling under: Derek Brunson, Mamed Khalidov

 

Rankings:

Check back on Friday for our Welterweight rankings

 