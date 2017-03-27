The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Middleweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Ryan MacDonald, Ricky Leone, and Daniel Vreeland.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

1) (Previous ranking: 1) Michael Bisping – UFC Middleweight Champion – 38 points (out of 40)

Record: 30-7

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (W-Bisping, W-Silva, L-Rockhold, L-Kennedy)

Next Fight: #10 Georges St-Pierre – TBA

Another controversial choice of title challenger for The Count.

2) (2) Yoel Romero – UFC – 34 points

Record: 12-1

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 3-0 (W-Weidman, W-Souza, W-Machida)

Next Fight: TBA

The Soldier of God is looking unstoppable.

3) (3) Luke Rockhold – UFC – 33 points

Record: 15-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 4-1 (L-Bisping, W-Weidman, W-Machida, W-Bisping, W-Souza)

Next Fight: TBA

Well that was a quick reign at the top.

4) (4) Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – UFC – 26 points

Record: 24-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Romero, W-Mousasi, L-Rockhold, L-Mousasi)

Next Fight: vs #7 Robert Whittaker – UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15th



It’s looking like Jacare is never going to get a UFC title shot. But he just keeps on winning fights regardless.

5) (5) Chris Weidman – UFC – 24 points

Record: 13-2

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-Romero, L-Rockhold, W-Machida, W-Silva, W-Silva)

Next Fight: vs #6 Gegard Mousasi – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Are Weidman’s days among the elite already over?

6) (6) Gegard Mousasi – UFC – 19 points







Record: 41-6-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Souza, L-Machida, W-Souza)

Next Fight: vs #5 Chris Weidman – UFC 210 – Apr 8th

Gegard is surging.

7) (7) Robert Whittaker – UFC – 12 points

Record: 17-4

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza – UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15th

The young New Zealander keeps on rolling.

8) (7) Anderson Silva – UFC – 11 points

Record: 34-8, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 1-3, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-Bisping, L-Weidman, L-Weidman)

Next Fight: vs #9 Kelvin Gastelum – UFC 212 – Jun 3rd

The Spider is still hanging around the top 10, despite his advanced age.

9) (tied) (10) Kelvin Gastelum – UFC – 10 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #8 Anderson Silva – UFC 212 – Jun 3rd

Gastelum will look to add another legend’s head to his mantle next fight.

9) (tied) (NR) Georges St-Pierre – UFC – 10 points

Record: 25-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #1 Michael Bisping – TBA

Never thought we’d be seeing this name pop up on this list.

Dropped off: (9) Vitor Belfort

Bubbling under: Mamed Khalidov, Vitor Belfort

