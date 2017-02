The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Welterweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

*CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT

The Welterweight Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Tyron Woodley – UFC Welterweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)

Record: 16-3-1

Last Five Fights: 3-1-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-1-1 (D-Thompson, W-Lawler, L-MacDonald, W-Condit)

Next Fight: vs #2 Stephen Thompson – UFC 209 – Mar 4th

Thompson put it on him, but T-Wood slipped out of New York with his title still around his waist. Barely.

2) (2) Stephen Thompson – UFC – 36 points

Record: 13-1-1

Last Five Fights: 4-0-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0-1 (D-Woodley, W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs #1 Tyron Woodley – UFC 209 – Mar 4th

Second time’s the charm for Wonderboy in title fights?

3) (3) Robbie Lawler – UFC – 31 points

Record: 27-11 (1 No Contest)

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-Woodley, W-Condit, W-MacDonald, W-MacDonald, L-Larkin)

Next Fight: TBA

His impressive and improbable run at the top is finally over.

4) (4) Demian Maia – UFC – 28 points

Record: 24-6

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Condit, L-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA

Demian Maia finds himself sitting in welterweight limbo. But he’s accepting nothing less than a title shot for his next fight.

5) (5) Rory MacDonald – Bellator – 18 points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-Thompson, L-Lawler, W-Woodley, W-Maia, L-Lawler, L-Condit)

Next Fight: vs Paul Daley – Bellator 179 – May 19th

A free agent no more, young Rory has jumped ship to Bellator.

6) (5) Carlos Condit – UFC – 17 points



Record: 30-10

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Maia, L-Lawler, L-Woodley, W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA

After getting dominated by Demian Maia, Condit’s future in the sport is in doubt again.

7) (NR) Jorge Masvidal – UFC – 14 points

Record: 32-11

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Cerrone, L-Larkin)

Next Fight: TBA

14 years into his pro career, Masvidal appears to be peaking.

8) (8) Lorenz Larkin – Free Agent – 11 points

Record: 18-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Masvidal, W-Lawler)

Next Fight: TBA

The move down to 170-pounds was a wise one for The Monsoon.

9) (5) Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – UFC – 9 points

Record: 32-8, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Masvidal)

Next Fight: TBA

Cowboy’s hot streak at welterweight finally came to a close.

10) (10) Ben Askren – ONE FC Welterweight Champion – 8 points

Record: 15-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs TBA – Apr 21st

Given his current level of competition, there’s a good chance that Funky Ben could end his career undefeated.

Dropped off: (9) Neil Magny

Bubbling under: Neil Magny, Emil Meek, Douglas Lima, Gunnar Nelson

