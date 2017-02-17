The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Welterweight Rankings.
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
*CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT
The Welterweight Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Tyron Woodley – UFC Welterweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)
Record: 16-3-1
Last Five Fights: 3-1-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-1-1 (D-Thompson, W-Lawler, L-MacDonald, W-Condit)
Next Fight: vs #2 Stephen Thompson – UFC 209 – Mar 4th
Thompson put it on him, but T-Wood slipped out of New York with his title still around his waist. Barely.
2) (2) Stephen Thompson – UFC – 36 points
Record: 13-1-1
Last Five Fights: 4-0-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0-1 (D-Woodley, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs #1 Tyron Woodley – UFC 209 – Mar 4th
Second time’s the charm for Wonderboy in title fights?
3) (3) Robbie Lawler – UFC – 31 points
Record: 27-11 (1 No Contest)
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-Woodley, W-Condit, W-MacDonald, W-MacDonald, L-Larkin)
Next Fight: TBA
His impressive and improbable run at the top is finally over.
4) (4) Demian Maia – UFC – 28 points
Record: 24-6
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Condit, L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
Demian Maia finds himself sitting in welterweight limbo. But he’s accepting nothing less than a title shot for his next fight.
5) (5) Rory MacDonald – Bellator – 18 points
Record: 18-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-Thompson, L-Lawler, W-Woodley, W-Maia, L-Lawler, L-Condit)
Next Fight: vs Paul Daley – Bellator 179 – May 19th
A free agent no more, young Rory has jumped ship to Bellator.
6) (5) Carlos Condit – UFC – 17 points
Record: 30-10
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L-Maia, L-Lawler, L-Woodley, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
After getting dominated by Demian Maia, Condit’s future in the sport is in doubt again.
7) (NR) Jorge Masvidal – UFC – 14 points
Record: 32-11
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Cerrone, L-Larkin)
Next Fight: TBA
14 years into his pro career, Masvidal appears to be peaking.
8) (8) Lorenz Larkin – Free Agent – 11 points
Record: 18-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Masvidal, W-Lawler)
Next Fight: TBA
The move down to 170-pounds was a wise one for The Monsoon.
9) (5) Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – UFC – 9 points
Record: 32-8, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Masvidal)
Next Fight: TBA
Cowboy’s hot streak at welterweight finally came to a close.
10) (10) Ben Askren – ONE FC Welterweight Champion – 8 points
Record: 15-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs TBA – Apr 21st
Given his current level of competition, there’s a good chance that Funky Ben could end his career undefeated.
Dropped off: (9) Neil Magny
Bubbling under: Neil Magny, Emil Meek, Douglas Lima, Gunnar Nelson
Check back on Monday for our Lightweight rankings