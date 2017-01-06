The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Welterweight Rankings.
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
*CLICK ON FIGHTER’S NAME FOR DETAILED SCOUTING REPORT
The Welterweight Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Tyron Woodley – UFC Welterweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)
Record: 16-3-1
Last Five Fights: 3-1-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-1-1 (D-Thompson, W-Lawler, L-MacDonald, W-Condit)
Next Fight: TBA
Thompson put it on him, but T-Wood slipped out of New York with his title still around his waist. Barely.
2) (2) Stephen Thompson – UFC – 36 points
Record: 13-1-1
Last Five Fights: 4-0-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0-1 (D-Woodley, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
Is Wonderboy going to get an immediate rematch?
3) (3) Robbie Lawler – UFC – 31 points
Record: 27-11 (1 No Contest)
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-Woodley, W-Condit, W-MacDonald, W-MacDonald, L-Larkin)
Next Fight: TBA
His impressive and improbable run at the top is finally over.
4) (4) Demian Maia – UFC – 28 points
Record: 24-6
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-1 (W-Condit, W-Magny, L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
Demian Maia finds himself sitting in welterweight limbo.
5) (tied) (5) Rory MacDonald – Bellator – 18 points
Record: 18-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 2-4 (L-Thompson, L-Lawler, W-Woodley, W-Maia, L-Lawler, L-Condit)
Next Fight: TBA
A free agent no more, young Rory has jumped ship to Bellator.
5) (tied) (6) Carlos Condit – UFC – 18 points
Record: 30-10
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 1-4 (L-Maia, L-Lawler, L-Woodley, L-St-Pierre, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
After getting dominated by Demian Maia, Condit’s future in the sport is in doubt again.
5) (tied) (7) Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – UFC – 18 points
Record: 32-7, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Jorge Masvidal – UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28th
Cowboy is looking like he has found a new home at 170-pounds.
8) (8) Lorenz Larkin – UFC – 12 points
Record: 18-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Magny, W-Lawler)
Next Fight: TBA
The move down to 170-pounds was a wise one for The Monsoon.
9) (NR) Neil Magny – UFC – 8 points
Record: 19-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Larkin, L-Maia)
Next Fight: TBA
The biggest win of his career (arguably) has propelled Magny back into the top 10.
10) (9) Ben Askren – ONE FC Welterweight Champion – 7 points
Record: 15-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Koreshkov)
Next Fight: TBA
Given his current level of competition, there’s a good chance that Funky Ben could end his career undefeated.
Dropped off: (10) Johny Hendricks
Bubbling under: Gunnar Nelson, Emil Meek
