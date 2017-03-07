The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Women’s Bantamweight Rankings.

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

The Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

1) (Last ranking: 1) Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion – 40 points – (out of a possible 40)

Record: 14-4

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 4-2 (W-Rousey, W-Tate, W-Shevchenko, W-McMann, L-Zingano, L-Davis)

Next Fight: TBA

Amanda Nunes is looking more dangerous each fight.

2) (2) Valentina Shevchenko – UFC – 36 points

Record: 14-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Pena, L-Nunes)

Next Fight: TBA

The Bullet is aiming for the champ now.

3) (3) Ronda Rousey – UFC – 31 points

Record: 12-2

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (L-Nunes, W-Zingano, W-Davis, W-McMann, W-Tate, W-Tate)

Next Fight: TBA

Is this the end of Rousey in the cage?

4) (4) Raquel Pennington – UFC – 29 points

Record: 9-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Tate, L-Zingano)

Next Fight: TBA

Rocky is on the rise.

5) (5) Julianna Pena – UFC – 19 points

Record: 8-3

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Shevchenko, W-Zingano)

Next Fight: TBA

Shevchenko was too much for Pena to handle.

6) (6) Sara McMann – UFC – 18 points

Record: 11-3

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (W-Davis, L-Nunes, L-Tate, L-Rousey, W-Evinger)

Next Fight: TBA

Three-straight wins has McMann knocking on the door of another title shot.

7) (6) Miesha Tate – UFC – 17 points

Record: 18-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Pennington, L-Nunes, W-McMann, L-Rousey, L-Zingano, L-Rousey)

Next Fight: TBA

Tate says she’s done in the octagon. Only time will tell if that is a permanent decision.

8) (8) Cat Zingano – UFC – 10 points

Record: 9-2

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Pena, L-Rousey, W-Nunes, W-Tate)

Next Fight: TBA

The Cat hasn’t won a fight in two years.

9) (9) Tonya Evinger – Invcita FC Women’s Bantamweight Champion – 8 points

Record: 19-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-McMann, L-Davis, L-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Yana Kunitskaya – Invicta FC 22 – Mar 25th

Evinger lost her strap controversially, only to get it back two weeks later when her appeal overturned the loss to a no contest.

10) (10) Alexis Davis – UFC – 4 points

Record: 17-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-McMann, L-Rousey, W-Nunes, W-Evinger, W-Evinger)

Next Fight: TBA

Davis is still waiting to get her first W since becoming a mommy

Bubbling Under: Liz Carmouche, Leslie Smith, Bethe Correia

Rankings: