The Rankings: The Women’s Bantamweights: Mar 6, 2017
Posted by on March 6, 2017

women's bantamweight rankings

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: The Women’s Bantamweight Rankings. 

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

 

The Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

 

1) (Last ranking: 1) Amanda Nunes – UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion – 40 points – (out of a possible 40)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory over Miesha Tate during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
            Record: 14-4
            Last Five Fights: 5-0
            Record vs Top 10: 4-2 (W-Rousey, W-Tate, W-Shevchenko, W-McMann, L-Zingano, L-Davis)
            Next Fight: TBA

Amanda Nunes is looking more dangerous each fight.

 

2) (2) Valentina Shevchenko – UFC – 36 points
            Record: 14-2
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Pena, L-Nunes)
            Next Fight: TBA

The Bullet is aiming for the champ now.

 

3) (3) Ronda Rousey – UFC – 31 points
            Record: 12-2
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 5-1 (L-Nunes, W-Zingano, W-Davis, W-McMann, W-Tate, W-Tate)
            Next Fight: TBA

Is this the end of Rousey in the cage?

 

4) (4) Raquel Pennington – UFC – 29 points
            Record: 9-5
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Tate, L-Zingano)
            Next Fight: TBA

Rocky is on the rise.

 

5) (5) Julianna Pena – UFC – 19 points         
            Record: 8-3
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Shevchenko, W-Zingano)
            Next Fight: TBA

Shevchenko was too much for Pena to handle.

 

6) (6) Sara McMann – UFC – 18 points
            Record: 11-3
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-3 (W-Davis, L-Nunes, L-Tate, L-Rousey, W-Evinger)
            Next Fight: TBA

Three-straight wins has McMann knocking on the door of another title shot.

 

7) (6) Miesha Tate – UFC – 17 points
            Record: 18-7
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 1-5 (L-Pennington, L-Nunes, W-McMann, L-Rousey, L-Zingano, L-Rousey)
            Next Fight: TBA

Tate says she’s done in the octagon.  Only time will tell if that is a permanent decision.

 

8) (8) Cat Zingano – UFC – 10 points

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Cat Zingano reacts to her loss to Ronda Rousey by submission after their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
            Record: 9-2
            Last Five Fights: 3-2
            Record vs Top 10: 2-2 (L-Pena, L-Rousey, W-Nunes, W-Tate)
            Next Fight: TBA

The Cat hasn’t won a fight in two years.

 

9) (9) Tonya Evinger – Invcita FC Women’s Bantamweight Champion – 8 points 
            Record: 19-5, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
            Record vs Top 10: 0-3 (L-McMann, L-Davis, L-Davis)
            Next Fight: vs Yana Kunitskaya – Invicta FC 22 – Mar 25th

Evinger lost her strap controversially, only to get it back two weeks later when her appeal overturned the loss to a no contest.

 

10) (10) Alexis Davis UFC – 4 points 
                Record: 17-7
                Last Five Fights: 3-2
                Record vs Top 10: 3-2 (L-McMann, L-Rousey, W-Nunes, W-Evinger, W-Evinger)
                Next Fight: TBA

Davis is still waiting to get her first W since becoming a mommy

 

 

Bubbling Under: Liz Carmouche, Leslie Smith, Bethe Correia

 

