The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: The Women’s Strawweight Rankings.
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ricky Leone, and Ryan MacDonald.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
The Women’s Strawweight Rankings
1) (1 – last ranking) Joanna Jędrzejczyk – UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion – 40 points (out of a possible 40)
Record: 13-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 4-0 (W-Kowalkiewicz, W-Gadelha, W-Esparza, W-Gadelha)
Next Fight: TBA
The champ is looking better each time in the cage.
2) (2) Cláudia Gadelha – UFC – 36 points
Record: 14-2
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Jedrzejczyk, W-Aguilar, L-Jedrzejczyk)
Next Fight: TBA
Gadelha can’t get over the Joanna hump.
3) (3) Karolina Kowalkiewicz – UFC – 28 points
Record: 10-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Jedrzejczyk, W-Namajunas)
Next Fight: TBA
KK was no match for her countrywoman.
4) (4) Jessica Andrade – UFC – 24 points
Record: 15-5
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #9 Angela Hill – UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4th
Andrade is looking like a monster at strawweight.
5) (5) Rose Namajunas – UFC – 20 points
Record: 12-5
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-3 (L- Kowalkiewicz, W-Torres, L-Esparza, L-Torres)
Next Fight: TBA
Youth is still on her side, but losing to Karolina Kowalkiewicz definitely is a step back in her nascent career.
6) (6) Carla Esparza – UFC – 19 points
Record: 11-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Jedrzejczyk, W-Namajunas, L-Aquilar)
Next Fight: vs Randa Markos – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19th
Her reign at the top was short like leprechauns.
7) (7) Tecia Torres – UFC – 14 points
Record: 7-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Namajunas, W-Namajunas)
Next Fight: vs Bec Rawlings – UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4th
The Tiny Tornado finally has tasted defeat.
8) (8) Maryna Moroz – UFC – 9 points
Record: 8-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
The Iron Woman bounced back from the only loss in her young career to win two straight so far.
9) (9) Angela Hill – UFC – 7 points
Record: 7-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Souza)
Next Fight: vs #4 Jessica Andrade – UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4th
Hill is set to face yet another killer in her UFC return.
10) (tied) (NR) Livia Renata Souza – Invicta FC – 6 points
Record: 9-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Hill)
Next Fight: TBA
With Hill jumping to the UFC, Souza will have to wait to avenge her only career loss.
10) (tied) (NR) Michelle Waterson – UFC – 6 points
Record: 14-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Hill)
Next Fight: TBA
The Karate Hottie seems to have found her groove in the UFC.
Dropped off: (10) Alexa Grasso
Bubbling Under: Alexa Grasso, Joanne Calderwood, Valerie Letourneau
