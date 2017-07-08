Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Gray Maynard (vs Teruto Ishihara)

Key Stats:

66% significant strike accuracy

11 for 11 takedowns

2 submission attempts

6 guard passes

The Bully had his way with Ishihara on the ground – his 11 takedowns landed are among the most ever landed in a UFC fight (one more takedown would have gotten him into the top five).