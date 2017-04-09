Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Myles Jury (vs Mike De La Torre)

Key Stats:

0 significant strikes absorbed

2 total strikes absorbed

36-52 significant strikes landed (69%)

44-62 total strikes landed (71%)

Myles Jury’s stat line from his UFC 210 fight against Mike De La Torre looks like something out of Demian Maia’s playbook, at least on the defensive end. De La Torre landed no significant strikes on Jury, and only landed two strikes total in the 3:30 they scrapped in the cage. Jury was just that dominant, overwhelming his opponent with strikes, eventually getting back position and punching him out.