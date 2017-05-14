Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (vs Jessica Andrade)

Key Stats:

225 significant strikes landed

63% significant strike landed %

75 leg kicks

101 head shots

Another stunning striking display by Joanna Champion, as she peppered and battered challenger Andrade throughout 25 minutes of their title fight last night at UFC 211.