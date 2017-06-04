Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Max Holloway (vs Jose Aldo)

Key Stats:

104 significant strikes landed

50% significant strike accuracy

1 knockdown

3 guard passes

There’s a new champ at 145-pounds – long live the boy king, Mad Max Holloway.