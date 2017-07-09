Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Trevin Giles (vs James Bochnovic)

Key Stats:

77% significant strike accuracy

5 for 5 takedowns

6 guard passes

outstruck opponent 41 significant strikes to 5

Newcomer Giles stuffed the statsheet during his Octagon debut last night.