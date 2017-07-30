Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Aljamain Sterling (vs Renan Barao)

Key Stats:

1 for 1 takedown

outstruck Barao 71 to 19 (significant strikes)

58% significant strike accuracy

Renan Barao had NEVER been taken down inside the UFC’s octagon until last night, when Aljo broke his streak. And look at that striking differential! A dominant performance for the Funk Master.