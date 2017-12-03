Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Amanda Cooper (vs Angela Magana)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 131 to 17

40 out of 60 significant strikes landed

9 guard passes

ABC took Magana to school on the mat last night, pounding her way to victory.