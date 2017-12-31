Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Cris Cyborg (vs Holly Holm)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 131 to 48 (118-44 significant strikes)

52% significant strike accuracy

A dominant striking performance by the champ in her toughest test to date.