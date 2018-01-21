Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stipe Miocic (vs Francis Ngannou)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 200 to 33 (70-21 significant strikes)

73% significant strike accuracy

6 takedowns landed

4 guard passes

The most successful UFC heavyweight ever put on a dominant display last night in Boston.