Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Curtis Blaydes (vs Mark Hunt)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 126 to 35 (56-14 significant strikes)

10 takedowns

10 guard passes

Razor announced his arrival on the elite heavyweight scene last night, grounding out Mark Hunt.