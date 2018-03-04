Quantcast
The Statistical Star of UFC 222: Ketlen Vieira
Posted by on March 4, 2018

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Ketlen Vieira (vs Cat Zingano)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 96 to 77
57% significant strikes
2 for 2 takedowns
7 guard passes
1 submission attempts

Fenomeno was just that – phenomenal – last night against Cat Zingano.

 

 

 

 

 