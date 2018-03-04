Posted byon
Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.
Ketlen Vieira (vs Cat Zingano)
Key Stats:
outstruck opponent 96 to 77
57% significant strikes
2 for 2 takedowns
7 guard passes
1 submission attempts
Fenomeno was just that – phenomenal – last night against Cat Zingano.