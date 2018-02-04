Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Valentina Shevchenko (vs Priscila Cachoeira)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 230 to 3 (95-2 significant strikes)

84% significant strike accuracy

2 for 2 takedowns landed

4 guard passes

2 submission attempts (1 successful)

Bullet made a frightening debut at flyweight – opponents beware!