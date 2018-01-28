Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Gregor Gillespie (vs Jordan Rinaldi)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 42 to 7 (34-7 significant strikes)

61% significant strike accuracy

1 takedown landed

7 guard passes

The Gift absolutely smothered Jordan Rinaldi on the mat last night in Charlotte.