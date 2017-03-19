Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.





Lucie Pudilova (vs Lina Lansberg)

Key Stats:

163 total strikes landed

99 significant strikes landed

147 strikes thrown in round 3

+67 strikes landed (vs strikes absorbed)

6 out of 7 takedowns stuffed





‘Bullet’ Pudilova put up some very impressive numbers during her first foray into the UFC octagon. The 22-year-old Czech bantamweight thoroughly outstruck Lansberg, especially in the the fight’s final frame, where she outlanded Lansberg by 56 strikes and threw almost 100 more than her opponent. She also successfully stuffed all but one of Lansberg’s seven takedown attempts. But alas, in the only stat category that really matters – the judges’ scorecards – Lansberg took the win: 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.