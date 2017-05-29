Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Jack Hermansson (vs Alex Nicholson)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 39 to 3 (23 to 1 significant strikes)

Jack Hermansson put on a Demian Maia-esque performance, hardly getting touched by Alex Nicholson at UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira. He only got hit three times all fight!