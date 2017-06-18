Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Naoki Inoue (vs Carls John de Tomas)

Key Stats:

151 total strikes landed

outstuck opponent at an almost 3:1 ratio

5 submission attempts

5 guard passes

1 ground reversal

Naoki Inoue had a very impressive debut performance in the octagon.