Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

John Moraga (vs Ashkan Mokhtarian)

Key Stats:

64% significant strike accuracy

2-2 takedowns

4 submission attempts

10 guard passes

John Moraga was a wizard on the mat yesterday in Auckland (and wasn’t too shabby on his feet, either).