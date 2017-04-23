Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Statistical Star of UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov: Thales Leites
Posted by on April 23, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 31: Thales Leites throws punches at the camera after defeating Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leites won by submission in the second round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Thales Leites (vs Sam Alvey)

Key Stats: 

24-27 leg kicks

 

One stat tells it all for Thales Leites in his victory over Sam Alvey last night.  His 24 leg kicks landed wer the key factor in him earning the decision win, as Smile’n Sam was hobbled by them early, significantly diminishing his mobility and ability to land power strikes.

 

 