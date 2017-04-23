Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Thales Leites (vs Sam Alvey)

Key Stats:

24-27 leg kicks

One stat tells it all for Thales Leites in his victory over Sam Alvey last night. His 24 leg kicks landed wer the key factor in him earning the decision win, as Smile’n Sam was hobbled by them early, significantly diminishing his mobility and ability to land power strikes.