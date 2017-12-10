Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Merab Dvalishvili (vs Frankie Saenz)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 104 to 47

11 takedowns landed

When you look at those numbers, it’s hard to see how Dvalishvili lost that fight.