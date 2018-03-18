Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Charles Byrd (vs John Phillips)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 34 to 1 (11-0 significant strikes)

78% significant strikes

1 for 1 takedowns

3 guard passes

1 submission

Kid Dynamite practically shut out The Welsh Wrecking Machine in his octagon debut.