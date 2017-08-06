Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Jack Hermansson (vs Brad Scott)

Key Stats:

outstruck Scott 49 to 0

landed 70% significant strikes

1 for 1 takedowns landed

2 guard passes

Hermansson pitched a shutout last night in Mexico City – he wasn’t hit once by Scott.