The Statistical Star of UFC on Fox 24: Tim Elliott
Posted by on April 16, 2017
KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 15: Tim Elliott (blue trunks) battles Louis Smolka (white trunks) during thier Flyweight bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Tim Elliott (vs Louis Smolka)

Key Stats: 

12 takedowns
14 guard passes
57-91 significant strikes landed (62%)

Tim Elliott rode the takedown to his first win inside the UFC octagon since 2013.  His 12 takedowns landed last night against Louis Smolka were only two away from Demetrious Johnnon’s UFC flyweight record of 14 in a fight.  And he wasn’t content to just land the takedown – he passed Smolka’s guard 14 times while on the mat.

 

 