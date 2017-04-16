Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Tim Elliott (vs Louis Smolka)

Key Stats:

12 takedowns

14 guard passes

57-91 significant strikes landed (62%)

Tim Elliott rode the takedown to his first win inside the UFC octagon since 2013. His 12 takedowns landed last night against Louis Smolka were only two away from Demetrious Johnnon’s UFC flyweight record of 14 in a fight. And he wasn’t content to just land the takedown – he passed Smolka’s guard 14 times while on the mat.