The Statistical Star of UFC Orlando: Jessica Andrade
Posted by on February 25, 2018

 

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Jessica Andrade (vs Tecia Torres)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 151 to 88 (92-69 significant strikes)
51% significant strikes
10 takedowns (out of 12 attempts)
8 guard passes
1 reversal

Pile Driver put the hurt on The Tiny Tornado last night in Orlando.

 

 

 

 