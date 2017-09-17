Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Gregor Gillespie (vs Jason Gonzalez)

Key Stats:

1 knockdown

4 out of 6 takedowns

6 guard passes

1 submissions

Gillespie was a monster on the mat last night in Pittsburgh