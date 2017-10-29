Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Jared Gordon (vs Hacran Dias)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 163 to 41

101 significant strikes landed

4 guard passes

Flash put impressive numbers on the board in his second foray into the octagon.