Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Eric Shelton (vs Jenel Lausa)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 184 to 20

74% significant strike accuracy

5 for 7 takedowns

4 guard passes

Showtime Shelton thorough dominating Jenel Lausa last night in Sydney – look at those numbers!