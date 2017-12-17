Quantcast
The Statistical Star of UFC Winnipeg: Jordan Mein
Posted by on December 17, 2017

 

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Jordan Mein (vs Erick Silva)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 97 to 16 (51-13 significant strikes)
3 takedowns landed
4 guard passes
1 submission attempt

Young Gun’s first win in over three years was a complete whitewash – he dominated all aspects of the fight.

 

 