Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Shane Burgos (vs Godofredo Pepey)

Key Stats:

outstruck (total strikes) opponent 144 to 52

outstruck (significant strikes) opponent 102 to 51

3 knockdowns

1 for 1 takedowns

Hurricane Burgos lived up to his nickname last night in Long Island – he rained down a storm of strikes onto opponent Pepey.