The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
The Statistical Star of UFN Weidman vs Gastelum: Shane Burgos
Posted by on July 23, 2017

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Shane Burgos (vs Godofredo Pepey)

Key Stats: 

outstruck (total strikes) opponent 144 to 52
outstruck (significant strikes) opponent 102 to 51
3 knockdowns
1 for 1 takedowns

 

Hurricane Burgos lived up to his nickname last night in Long Island – he rained down a storm of strikes onto opponent Pepey.

 

 